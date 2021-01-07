Karan Singh Grover wishes Bipasha Basu on her birthday: ‘You my goddess are the epitome of all that is unconditional love’

Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu is celebrating her 42nd birthday today. Besides celebrities and fans, Bipasha’s husband and actor Karan Singh Grover took to social media to wish her.

Sharing pictures of the gorgeous Bipasha, Karan spoke about her beauty and unconditional love.

Karan Singh Grover wrote, “Even though being a goddess truly means that you are eternal and infinite in every way….there are two aspects of you that supersede all else…your beauty and your undying, undeniable, unmatched power to love limitlessly and unconditionally. You my goddess are the epitome of all that is unconditional love. This day was, is and always will be the most precious day of every year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial)

He added, “Wish you a very very very happy birthday my babygirl! @bipashabasu. Thank you for being born and lighting up the lives of all you have touched. Thank you for making me the luckiest guy in the whole wide multiverse!”

Reacting to the post, Bipasha Basu wrote, “Stop making me cry… I miss you my monkey.” Bipasha also shared his post on her Instagram stories.

Bipasha and Karan got married in 2016.

On the work front, Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu were last seen in web series Dangerous.