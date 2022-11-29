Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi join the cast of Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone’s Fighter, see photo

Actors Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi have joined the cast of Fighter. Grover took to Instagram and shared a photo with Akshay and director Siddharth Anand. The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

Grover captioned his post, “Thank you for having us on the team! Welcome to the Team. Excited to have you’ll aboard!”

Fighter, which sees Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as Indian Air Force pilots, is slated for release on January 25, 2024. The film has had several changes in its release date. It was earlier scheduled to release in September 2023. Prior to that, it was slated for January 2023 release, clashing with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Both these films are directed by Siddharth Anand and feature Deepika in the lead role.

The makers claim Fighter is India’s “first aerial action drama.” In an earlier statement, the makers said that “the film will be shot across the world and will pay tribute to the valour and sacrifice of the country’s armed forces.”

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Deepika Padukone had spoken about her first collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. She said, “Yeah, I have always wanted to work with him. I feel like it’s the… You know, sometimes it’s not about working with someone. I feel like there are so many things. It has to be the right script, it has to be the right director, the right time in your life. So many things that decide (whether to do a movie or not). So yeah, I guess it’s the right time for us to come together.”