Karan Johar’s Takht to hit screens on December 24, 2021

The release date of Karan Johar’s next directorial, Takht, has been announced. The makers took to Twitter to announce that the period drama will hit screens this Christmas.

Dharma Productions, who is bankrolling the film, also shared a motion poster. Takht will be set during the Mughal era, and the motion poster shows a majestic throne, fit for a king.

Karan Johar had earlier revealed that Takht will trace the relationship of warring brothers, Mughal emperor Aurangzeb (Ranveer Singh) and Dara Shikoh (Vicky Kaushal). The film also features an ensemble cast including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Karan Johar said that the ethos of Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb is still relevant. “If you read anything about Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb… They were relevant to history and are relevant even today. Their ethos is relevant even today. When you see the film, you’ll probably realise what I am talking about,” he added.

Written by Sumit Roy, the principal photography of Takht is set to begin in March.

