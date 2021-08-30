scorecardresearch
Monday, August 30, 2021
Karan Johar’s mother and producer Hiroo Johar undergoes two ‘massive surgeries’: ‘My mother, my superhero’

Karan Johar's fans and colleagues sent get well soon wishes to Hiroo Johar.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 30, 2021 5:45:31 pm
karan johar motherKaran Johar shared the news on social media. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s mother Hiroo Johar recently had a spinal fusion and a knee replacement surgery. Karan took to his Instagram handle on Monday to share a video of Hiroo, where she could be seen expressing gratitude to her doctors for her treatment.

“My Mother … My super hero! She has had two massive surgeries in the lockdown…. In the past 8 months… Her Spinal Fusion Surgery ( the brilliance of DR BHOJRAJ) and her right knee replacement ( the Genius of DR MANIAR ) She endured both surgeries with her indomitable spirit and a sense of humour,” read a section of his post.

More Entertainment news |Shershaah writer says Dimple Cheema told him she spent only 40 days with Capt Vikram Batra: ‘We captured their essence’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

“She is nearly 79 but has the spirit and zest for life as a millennial does! I am so so proud of her …. I love you so much Mama! Your babies are waiting at home with a cake and a song!” Karan concluded.

The post was flooded with wishes and heart emojis from Karan Johar’s fans and colleagues, with Deepika Padukone writing, “Couldn’t agree more, Karan Johar.” Shreya Ghoshal wrote, “Loads of love and prayers for your well-being.” Other celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar and Athiya Shetty wished her as well.

On the work front, Karan Johar recently announced his next directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

