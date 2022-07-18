scorecardresearch
Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan accused of plagiarism, writer says show used her work without giving credit

A writer-journalist took to social media and revealed that in the recent episode of Koffee With Karan, which featured Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, had used her ideas without giving them any credit or mention.

Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Koffee With KaranKoffee With Karan accused of plagiarism (Photo: Instagram/ Karan Johar)

Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan came under fire for alleged plagiarism and lifting content without giving due credit to the original writer. A writer-journalist took to social media and revealed that in the show’s recent episode, which featured Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, had used her ideas without giving them any credit or mention. The content was part of the game segment where Janhvi and Sara were asked to guess films.

Also Read |Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan might go down as the most boring guests in the history of Koffee with Karan. Here’s why

In the second episode of KWK Season 7, Sara and Janhvi had to guess films on the basis of badly described plots. One of the questions saw KJo describing his film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as, “a grown man who can’t tie his shoelaces ends up accidentally revealing his hidden identity to his former nanny.”

Writer-journalist Manya Lohit Ahuja posted the clip from the episode, along with an article she had written for an entertainment portal in 2020, which contained the same question. The article was titled ‘Calling all Bollywood Buffs: Guess the movie with the help of these badly explained plots’ and included the K3G question. Manya wrote, “So #KoffeeWithKaran lifted the IP I started at @iDivaOfficial and used the whole copy verbatim??? I came up with this concept and I had a lot of fun writing these but to not be credited just because it was frivolous is not acceptable!? If you lift the copy, give the credit.”

She also wrote on Instagram, “I have decided that I cannot let this go. I want credit for my work— it may not be world-changing work, but it is mine nonetheless.” She tagged Karan Johar, Disney Plus Hotstar and creative writer Shreemi Verma on the post.

