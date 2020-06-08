The best of Lockdown With The Johars

Karan Johar has been sharing videos of his kids Yash and Roohi on his Instagram. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram) Karan Johar has been sharing videos of his kids Yash and Roohi on his Instagram. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)

During the lockdown, Karan Johar has been sharing videos featuring his son Yash Johar and daughter Roohi Johar, under the series which he titled – #LockdownWithTheJohars.

Now, with the first phase of unlockdown happening, Karan Johar bid goodbye to his video series on Instagram with a caption that read, “So long farewell!!!! Alvida! Thank you for the abundant love you have all showered on us! We have loved sharing our moments of love and happiness with you and can’t wait to be back ( not with a lockdown ofcourse) this is our final goodbye to #lockdownwiththejohars ! #unlock1”

However, before fans start missing these videos on their social media feed, here’s a look at the best videos of ‘Lockdown With The Johars’ series.

Roohi’s dance talent

In one of the videos, Roohi was seen dancing to the tunes of the old track “Choti Si Umar Mein” while Yash was busy applying lip balm.

Yash’s first screen test

Seems like Karan Johar missed his role as a director and that is why, he ended up taking the screen test of Yash and Roohi. In the video, KJo asked his kids to show how they get angry, happy, sad and how they show love.

Roohi and Yash’s version of the lockdown

Not just us, the lockdown took a toll on Yash and Roohi too. When Karan spoke about the “collateral damage” lockdown has made to everyone’s brains, Yash hinted that his dada is “talking non-sense.”

Yash and Roohi’s rapid fire

Karan Johar sure misses his rapid fire rounds. He questioned Yash and Roohi about their favourite, handsome, coolest and prettiest person. When he asked who they want to play with next, while Yash answered AbRam, Roohi took Taimur’s name.

Yash and Roohi gave Karan Johar a new name

In this video, we see Yash giving Karan Johar a new name. While Yash called himself “Yash Bhaiyya” and Roohi called herself “Roohi Didi”, Karan Johar was titled “Monkey.”

