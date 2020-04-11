Lockdown with the Johars: Watch Karan Johar’s home videos with his kids

Karan Johar has been sharing videos of Yash and Roohi on his Instagram profile. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram) Karan Johar has been sharing videos of Yash and Roohi on his Instagram profile. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)

Filmmaker Karan Johar is making the most out of his time with son Yash, daughter Roohi and mother Hiroo Johar during the nationwide lockdown. Karan Johar has been sharing many videos on his Instagram showing how he is spending time with his family.

Check out the videos from Lockdown with the Johars:

How will Yash fight the coronavirus?

In the first video featuring Yash and Roohi, the kids had no idea about coronavirus. In fact, the two were discussing Peppa Pig and George Pig from an animated series. However, Johar made sure to train the two. A day later, the director shared a video in which Yash says he is “playing” to fight the coronavirus.

Yash thinks Amitabh Bachchan can take away coronavirus

In another video, Karan Johar asks Yash who he thinks can make coronavirus go away. In response, Yash takes Amitabh Bachchan’s name, which leaves the filmmaker stumped.

High-tea session during the lockdown

Roohi and Hiroo Johar were seen indulging in a high-tea session while Karan Johar chatted about how he has got the love for diamonds from his Sindhi mother.

When Yash asked Karan Johar to wear “simple clothes”

Yash and Roohi surely have a different perspective on Karan Johar’s style statement. In fact, Hiroo Johar agrees with the kids and believes he should reinvent himself and dump the blingy outfits.

Yash thinks Karan Johar is ‘boring’

In a video, Yash calls his father Karan Johar ‘very boring’ because of coronavirus.

Yash, Roohi and Hiroo reject Karan Johar’s singing talent

In a high-tea session, Hiroo Johar along with the grandchildren Roohi and Yash banned Karan Johar from singing.

On the work front, Karan Johar was set to start shooting for Takht when the pandemic hit and this has derailed his plans. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and others.

