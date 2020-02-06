Yash-Roohi birthday party: Taimur, Inaaya, Zain, AbRam and other star kids have a blast

Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi Johar will turn 3 on February 7. Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi Johar will turn 3 on February 7.

Karan Johar organised a pre-birthday party for his twins Yash and Roohi Johar in Mumbai on Wednesday. Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Kemmu, Misha and Zain Kapoor, AbRam, Ravie Kapoor and other star kids had a great time at the birthday celebration held at Taj Lands End. Yash and Roohi will turn three on February 7.

Accompanying the kids were their star parents including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Mira Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, Genelia D’Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan and Ekta Kapoor. Alia Bhatt, who has often showered her love on Karan’s twins, also made sure to attend their third birthday party.

The photos and videos from the celebrations have been doing the rounds on social media. In one of the videos, Karan was seen cutting the birthday cake with his little ones, Yash and Roohi. In other, Taimur and Inaaya were seen dancing around at the birthday party.

Check out all the photos and videos from Yash and Roohi Johar’s birthday party

Ekta Kapoor shared a photo from Yash and Roohi’s birthday celebration. Ekta Kapoor shared a photo from Yash and Roohi’s birthday celebration.

Mira Kapoor shared a photo of Yash and Roohi with her son Zain. Mira Kapoor shared a photo of Yash and Roohi with her son Zain.

On the work front, Karan Johar is preparing for the release of his next production, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. The Vicky Kaushal starrer will hit theaters on February 21. He also released the first teaser of his dream project Takht, starring Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal, a few days ago.

