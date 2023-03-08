Karan Johar wraps Kashmir schedule of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: ‘Meri performance pe mat jao…’

Director Karan Johar on Wednesday said he has completed work on the Kashmir schedule of his next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

The upcoming family drama stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead alongside veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

Johar, who returns to direction with the film after 2016’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, took to his official Instagram account to share the work update.

“Meri performance pe mat jao, meri feelings ko samjho. Bidding farewell to beautiful Kashmir! “This is Karan Johar signing off, with camera person @shaunagautam!” the filmmaker captioned a video of him taking in the snow-capped Kashmir Valley set to the tune of the iconic Roja song “Yeh Haseen Vaadiyaan”.

A Dharma Productions project, the film is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is scheduled to hit the screens on July 28.