‘Yes, he exists’: Karan Johar’s birthday wish for reclusive Aditya Chopra comes with throwback photo clicked by Shah Rukh Khan

In his birthday post, Karan Johar called Aditya Chopra his 'best friend and mentor. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)

As filmmaker Aditya Chopra turns 50 today, good friend Karan Johar shared a heartfelt message for him on Instagram. Readers would know that he keeps quite a low profile and is conspicuously missing from social media. Given Aditya Chopra hasn’t even made a public appearance in many years, Karan, in his wish, assured his followers that Aditya ‘does exist’.

Sharing an old picture where Karan and Aditya are babysitting Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, KJo heaped praises at the birthday boy and also called him ‘my mentor’. Sharing that Aditya has been his best friend and chachu (uncle) to his kids, Karan said that he has created barometers for everyone.

“And just like that he’s 50! So many memories … so many movies… so many moments… He remains an unstoppable visionary!,” wrote Karan, adding that Aditya has ‘silently and solidly taken on the studio mantle and created barometers for everyone!’. Giving details about the two decade old photo, he also wished Aditya, as he penned, “Happy birthday to my mentor, best friend and chachu to my kids! Love you so much Adi! ( yes yes he exists!!) pic courtesy @iamsrk with us being dutiful uncles in goa! Two decades ago! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

As fans wished the filmmaker and sent out love to him through messages on Karan’s post, one of their friend Sid Mathur also revealed that Aditya is quite a champ at bowling.

Apart from sharing professional relationship, Karan and Aditya are also cousins as his mother Hiroo Johar is the sister of Yash Chopra. KJo has always been vocal about having learnt the tricks of rope from Aditya Chopra. He also essayed a small role in Aditya’s directorial debut Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. The filmmaker is married to Bollwood star Rani Mukerji.