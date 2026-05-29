‘Digital detox’: Karan Johar explains why he unfollowed Shah Rukh Khan on Instagram

Karan Johar shocked his fans and followers on Thursday when he decided to unfollow many of his friends and industry colleagues on social media. While the speculations started as soon as he unfollowed celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Karan explained his stance via Instagram stories later in the night. The filmmaker clarified that the move is part of a personal “digital detox” aimed at reducing time spent on social media.

Karan put an end to the speculation surrounding his recent Instagram activity. The director revealed that the move was simply part of a “digital detox.”

Karan took to his Instagram Story to explain that he was trying to cut down on the time and energy he spends on the platform. In his statement, Karan wrote, “It’s a DIGITAL DETOX!!!! Am unfollowing everyone to reduce my time and energy spent on the gram!!! This can’t be national news for gods sake 😂… please clickbait something else! This is irrelevant!”

Karan Johar’s Instagram Story Karan Johar’s Instagram Story

Karan Johar is still following Priyanka Chopra

On Thursday, social media users noticed that Karan Johar was following only 78 accounts on Instagram despite having more than 17 million followers himself. Fans quickly pointed out that the filmmaker had unfollowed several prominent Bollywood personalities, including close friends Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and designer Manish Malhotra. Actors such as Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Malaika Arora and Ananya Panday were also missing from his following list. Interestingly, Johar even unfollowed Kartik Aaryan, who is set to headline his upcoming production, Naagzilla.

Netizens further observed that Karan is currently not following any Bollywood actor on the platform. Among the few notable names that remain on his following list are Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta, business associate Adar Poonawalla and actor Priyanka Chopra.

Karan Johar and social media

Karan Johar has long been one of Bollywood’s most active celebrities on social media. From sharing candid moments with fellow star friends to his kids, Yash and Roohi, Karan keeps fans updated about both his professional and personal life. Karan’s Instagram Stories, in particular, are known for playful interactions, fashion showcases, travel diaries, and support for his close industry friends.

Karan has also been at the receiving end of many negative comments on social media. During an earlier interactionw ith Barkha Dutt on We The Women Asia, Karan spoke about facing the worst troll in his life as he recalled a social media comment. “When they said that, ‘Do you realise that you deprived your children of a mother?’, and that broke my heart. That made me feel like, for the first time, I questioned my decision of being a single parent. When my kids ask me where they came from, I said to them: ‘You came from Dada’s heart’. A story I couldn’t take very far because now they know the biology of it. But I believe very strongly that I can be more than a single parent, I can be their mother, their father, their everything,” he said and added, “But that comment made me question or second-guess my decision for a beat, and after I read that comment, I had a moment where I broke down sitting in my room and I just cried.”

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In 2022, he quit X (then Twitter) and shared that he was doing so to make space for “positive energy.” He shared, “Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!”