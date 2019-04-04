Karan Johar unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore

Karan Johar has unveiled his wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Singapore. The wax figure has KJo clicking a selfie. The photos of the statue have been shared by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In the photos, we see the filmmaker and his mother Hiroo Johar posing along with the statue.

Advertising

Karan shared pictures of himself looking dapper as he got ready to attend the unveiling ceremony, but he hasn’t shared the pictures of the statue yet. Along with the photos. he wrote, “For my statue reveal at @mtssingapore in @dolcegabbana 📷 @rajeev_gogoi styled by @nikitajaisinghani !! This is not the wax statue this is me!!! Statue coming up….”

Later, the official Twitter handle of his production house, Dharma Productions, shared photos of the filmmaker with the statue. The caption of the photo read, “The first #Indian filmmaker to make his mark at #MadameTussauds. Congratulations @karanjohar, here’s to standing tall forever more! #KaranJoharAtTussauds”

Karan Johar with mom Hiroo Johar at the unveiling of his wax statue at Madame Tussauds in #Singapore. pic.twitter.com/78lXrpOFro — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 4, 2019

A couple of days ago, Karan Johar shared the news of his wax statue being unveiled on April 4. “Join me for the unveiling of my Wax Figure! It’s the Ultimate Film Star Experience. Only two more days to go, unveiling on April 4,” he tweeted with a photograph of himself showing his hand imprint. Not only this, but KJo has also inaugurated a new area in the museum which is dedicated to Indian cinema.

Join me for the unveiling of my Wax Figure! It’s the Ultimate Film Star Experience. Only two more days to go, unveiling on April 4. Follow @mtssingapore for the live streaming, starts 10am SGT pic.twitter.com/lr1o9BPQQq — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 2, 2019

IANS had earlier reported, “Karan will launch an ‘ultimate film star’ experience, a 2,500 square meters new zone celebrating Indian cinema. It will utilise interactive technology like AR, Kinect, Hologram and physical special effects giving visitors the chance to dance and act their way into the hall of fame alongside noted Indian celebrities.”

Advertising

In a video on the Instagram account of Madame Tussauds Singapore, he said, “Dance act and record at the Ultimate Star Experience only at Madame Tussauds Singapore.”

Karan Johar’s statue stands along with the statues of Mahesh Babu, Johnny Depp, Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Jackie Chan and many others. He announced his debut at Madame Tussauds Singapore a year ago when he tweeted, “Honoured to be the first filmmaker from India at the prestigious Madame Tussauds!”