Karan Johar reviews The Romantics on Netflix, says collective ‘purity, innocence and conviction’ is ‘lost today’

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday penned a heartfelt note after binge-watching Netflix’s new docu-series, The Romantics. The four-part series traces the origins and influence that filmmaker Yash Chopra and his studio Yash Raj Films (YRF) have had on Indian cinema. Directed by Smriti Mundhra, The Romantics also features an in-depth conversation with filmmaker Aditya Chopra — his first on-camera appearance in more than two decades. Johar took to Instagram and penned a note, reflecting on the legacy of Yash Chopra and the current state of the Hindi film industry.

“Binged watched #theromantics on @netflix_in by @smritimundhra for my alma mater @yrf…. I realised the purity, the innocence and the conviction we all collectively had…is so lost today for most of us…. Yash Chopra is not just a legend of romance … a connoisseur of chiffon, music and beauty… a maestro of musicals… he was also a pillar of belief and conviction… is there any conviction left today?”

“We are burdened by media commentary… box office opening analytics, research engines ( all probably relevant to the technology and times) but where did good old fashioned conviction vanish…. The rom doc reminds us of the past that seemed so organic and heartfelt…. Makes me want to go back to that zone of filmmaking …..”

Karan Johar said he has always been “deeply inspired” by the story of Yash Raj Films and The Romantics made him aware of his “strengths and failings”. The filmmaker also thanked Smriti Mundhra for putting together the docu-series.

“I am so deeply inspired by the YRF story… it’s origin and it’s journey…. Having learnt everything I know from the corridors of the studio I stand blessed and watching The Romantics made me so self aware … of my strengths and my failings…. Thank you @smritimundhra for weaving a narrative out of the archives and actually making an audience go through the many emotional beats through the 4 episodes…just brilliant!”

In his post, Karan joked and wondered if he can finally post all the pictures he has with the famously reclusive Aditya Chopra now that he has given an on-camera interview. Karan also thanked actor-filmmaker Uday Chopra for being a “force” behind The Romantics. “And finally my Best friend has a face and how beautifully articulate was he!!! Adi does that mean I can post all the images we have shared over decades that you have threatened to never speak to me if I put out ??? #justasking #loveyouAdi congratulations to my dearest friend @udayc for being such a force behind this❤️❤️❤️❤️,” he concluded.

The docu-series features 35 film personalities including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Juhi Chawla, Rani Mukerji, the late Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Bhumi Pednekar, among others, talking about Yash Raj Films.