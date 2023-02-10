Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput were ‘ladkiwala’ at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding, Karan Johar dressed up for his ‘two yaars’ shaadi’

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle and dropped stunning pictures of the ‘most gorgeous ensembles’ he donned for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding. Actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput also shared their photos from the wedding.

Karan called the wedding ‘warm and intimate’ and called the ace designer Manish Malhotra a ‘maverick magician.’ Sharing multiple photographs, Karan wrote in the caption, “It was such a warm and intimate shaadi…. And it was the most fun to dress for mere do yaars ki shaadi! Blessings to Sid and Kiara and so much love to the maverick magician and marvellous @manishmalhotra05 @manishmalhotraworld for not only outdoing himself for the bride and groom but also giving me the most gorgeous ensembles to celebrate the loving couple!!!! Manish you’re the best! Love you!!!”

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor also gave a glimpse of their stylish outfits. Mira took to her Instagram handle and said that they were ‘ladkiwale.’ She also wrote, “Warm, intimate and so special! Congratulations.”

Karan mainly opted for colorful kurtas with long jackets and shawls. The director also completed his looks with shades. Karan also dedicated a special post for the newlyweds on the day of their wedding. Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan posted a beautiful snap of Sidharth and Kiara and also wrote a long heartfelt message for them.

He wrote, “I met him a decade and a half ago…. Silent, strong and still so sensitive…. I met her many years after… silent ,strong and so sensitive in equal measure…Then they met each other and i realised in that moment that the these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together…. Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family.”

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7 in Rajasthan. The couple hosted a reception in Delhi on February 9. They will host a reception in Mumbai for their Bollywood buddies on February 12.