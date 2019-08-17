Karan Johar wants to cast Ranveer, Alia and Janhvi in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai remake

Karan Johar’s directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completed 20 years of release last year. To honour the filmmaker and to recognise his work over a period of twenty years, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, this year, screened the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer hit.

Advertising

Though KJo has time and again cleared that he has no plans to remake the 1998 film, he revealed the names of the actors he would have cast if Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was remade now.

“On my wishlist would be Ranveer Singh as Rahul. He has that mad intensity as Shah Rukh Khan. Alia Bhatt as Anjali. She has the spunk and Janhvi Kapoor as Tina because she has the poise and balance of the part,” replied Johar during the audience interaction.

The three central characters of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Rahul (SRK), Anjali (Kajol), and Tina (Rani Mukerji) are as popular today as they were 20 years back.

Advertising

Later, the filmmaker also shared, “I was ecstatic to met SRK. Kajol and he had promised that they will do my first film. So I remembering going to meet him and I had no script whatsoever. I only had a scene in my mind. Which I narrated to him. And he bought into my bullshit. I told him if you like this one scene then I will narrate the entire film to you, which was completely a lie. Tabu, Urmila, Aishwarya turned me down and Ash was the only one who was polite to call me back. It took months to cast for Rani’s part after Aditya Chopra recommended me her name.”

On the work front, KJo will don the hat of the director for his upcoming period drama Takht. The film has an ensemble cast including actors like Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal.