Karan Johar wanted to become Tabassum when he grew up, was inspired by her to start Koffee with Karan: ‘She is truly iconic’

Veteran actor Tabassum’s death on November 18 came as a shock to her family, friends and fans. The actor was 78 years old and suffered a cardiac arrest. News of her passing was announced on Saturday. In addition to being an actor, Tabassum also hosted the celebrity chat show Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan from 1972 to 1993. Many people, including filmmaker Karan Johar, loved the her interviewing style. In fact, Karan has said several times that Tabassum was an inspiration to him.

In an interview with Twinkle Khanna recently, Karan had said that he had always harboured the desire to be like Tabassum when he grew up. He said, “We were once at Dilip saab’s house and Tabassum was there and I was like I wanted to meet her. So once my father was like, ‘What do you want to become?’ I said I wanted to become Tabassum, and I have become Tabassum now, because I wanted to do a chat show. She is truly iconic.”

He also recalled the time when he pitched the idea of his chat show Koffee with Karan to his father, the late Yash Johar. He told Peeping Moon, “When my father was alive, I had told him this thought and he said, ‘Accha tum apne doston ko bulaoge aur baat karoge aur log dekhenge yeh?‘ I was like, ‘Yes, stars seem interested’.” Karan added, “He said, “Why would someone pay you for calling your friends and talking to them joh tu roz party mein karta hai?’ He didn’t understand the logic. He asked me, ‘Tu Tabassum banna chahta hai?’”

Tabassum’s son Hoshang Govil confirmed her death to indianexpress.com, and said that she was absolutely healthy and that her death came as a shock. He said, “She had gastro problem. Was admitted to a hospital here. She was later discharged but was admitted again yesterday. She had two cardiac arrests within two minutes.”