Karan Johar visits Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in New York

Karan Johar met his ‘favourite couple’ Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor on Thursday in New York. The filmmaker clicked a selfie with them and showered the duo with immense love. He took to his social media accounts to share about the meeting and heaped praise on the veteran actors.

Sharing the selfie featuring Rishi and Neetu, KJo wrote, “My absolutely favourite couple of Indian cinema….I grew up loving them and am so privileged to know them….strong…resilient and full of positivity! @neetu54 and chintuji are absolutely amazing and so full of love!! Thank you for your energy! Love you!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Karan Johar has worked with Rishi Kapoor in films like Student of The Year, Agneepath and Kapoor and Sons.

Neetu Kapoor, who was elated to meet Karan, shared a photo on Instagram and captioned it, “He gave the tightestttt Hug and the longesttt kiss n said half of this love is from his mom Hiroo. sometimes simple words mean so big. love love him #karanjohar #fulloflove#lotsoffun”

Rishi has been in New York for quite some time now. He went there along with wife Neetu for his cancer treatment. It was recently that the actor shared that he is cancer free and will soon return to India.

Amidst his treatment, Rishi Kapoor’s friends from the film industry visited him. Neetu Kapoor made it a point to share a picture of themselves with all the celebrities. The recent ones to have spent time with the couple included Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Vicky Kaushal.