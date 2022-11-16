Govinda Naam Mera: Karan Johar hard sells Vicky Kaushal a film about an indebted backup dancer whose wife beats him

Actor Vicky Kaushal and filmmaker Karan Johar have announced the direct-to-OTT release of their first project together, Govinda Naam Mera. The duo featured in a fun video where Karan is seen pitching the film’s script to Vicky, who is confused about what kind of a film it is where the protagonist’s life is a mess.

The hilarious video begins with KJo calling Vicky a ‘firecracker entertainer.’ But he immediately takes a dig at the actor for always portraying intense characters like that of a freedom fighter or a commando on screen. He says, “Dukh tera khatam hi nahi hota (Your pain never ends).” Vicky tries to defend himself by saying there is a range in the roles he has played until now. But Karan is convinced that Vicky should try doing something ‘masaledaar‘. He tells the actor, “Masaale mein bhi range hai, I want to see #FunVicky.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Karan then narrates a story which probably is the plotline of Govinda Naam Mera. “There is a character called Govinda,” starts Karan. But he is interrupted by an excited Vicky who asks, “Biopic? Govinda? Chi Chi?” Karan calms him down and says, “Chee Chee, biopic kaun banata hai? It’s so done now.” Then he continues with his narration.

As per Karan, Govinda Naam Mera is the story of a man named Govinda who dances behind the background dancers. He has a lot of debt and some people are going to snatch away his house from him. His wife is having an affair and also beats him a lot. But the only good thing in Govinda’s life is his girlfriend, with whom he gets to romance in Mumbai rains.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

After the narration, Vicky looks unconvinced about the film and tries to avoid being cast in it by telling Karan he is busy in the coming months. But, KJo gives him the option to choose between Govinda Naam Mera and Student of the Year 3. Vicky’s expressions on hearing his option are hilarious.

Sharing the video, Karan Johar wrote on Instagram, “Ladies & gentlemen, @vickykaushal09 seems to have chosen…#FunVicky! Buckle up, you don’t want to be missing this ride!🍿.”

Govinda Naam Mera stars Bhumi Pednekar as Vicky’s wife and Kiara Advani as his girlfriend. The character posters of all three lead actors were shared last year. The film, which will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar, has been written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The makers had earlier planned to release the film in the theaters on June 10, 2022. They are yet to announce the new release date.