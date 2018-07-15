Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani party with Karan Johar

Before holding a screening for Dhadak, Karan Johar hosted a small party for his close friends. The bash was more of a reunion for the Student of the Year gang, however, Alia Bhatt was missing. While Alia is presently shooting for Brahmastra in Bulgaria, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra attended Karan’s Friday get-together. The two posed with the ace filmmaker.
Apart from the boys, Kapoor sisters Sonam and Rhea marked their presence at the bash. We also saw Varun posing with Kiara Advani, who last appeared in Karan’s Netflix movie Lust Stories.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan has a lot on his platter in terms of production work. The director has his production venture Dhadak, all set for a release on July 20. The project, which marks late actor Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor’s debut, has been directed by Shashank Khaitan.
Shashank had earlier worked with Dharma Productions for Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Sharma Ki Dulhania. Both of his films fared well at the box office. Apart from this, Karan will also be producing Drive and Student of the Year 2.
Check out some photos from Karan Johar’s bash:
