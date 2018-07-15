Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani party with Karan Johar

Karan Johar threw a Friday bash for close friends. Karan Johar threw a Friday bash for close friends.

Before holding a screening for Dhadak, Karan Johar hosted a small party for his close friends. The bash was more of a reunion for the Student of the Year gang, however, Alia Bhatt was missing. While Alia is presently shooting for Brahmastra in Bulgaria, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra attended Karan’s Friday get-together. The two posed with the ace filmmaker.

Apart from the boys, Kapoor sisters Sonam and Rhea marked their presence at the bash. We also saw Varun posing with Kiara Advani, who last appeared in Karan’s Netflix movie Lust Stories.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan has a lot on his platter in terms of production work. The director has his production venture Dhadak, all set for a release on July 20. The project, which marks late actor Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor’s debut, has been directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Shashank had earlier worked with Dharma Productions for Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Sharma Ki Dulhania. Both of his films fared well at the box office. Apart from this, Karan will also be producing Drive and Student of the Year 2.

Check out some photos from Karan Johar’s bash:

Karan Johar striking a stlylish pose for the shutterbugs. (Photo credit: Karan Johar/Instagram) Karan Johar striking a stlylish pose for the shutterbugs. (Photo credit: Karan Johar/Instagram)

Varun Dhawan with Natasha Poonawalla and Kiara Advani. (Photo credit: Natasha Poonawalla/Instagram) Varun Dhawan with Natasha Poonawalla and Kiara Advani. (Photo credit: Natasha Poonawalla/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor attended the small get together organised by Karan Johar. (Photo credit: Natasha Poonawalla/Instagram)

Karan Johar with Varun Dhawan.(Photo credit: Karan Johar/Instagram) Karan Johar with Varun Dhawan.(Photo credit: Karan Johar/Instagram)

Karan Johar and Natasha Poonawalla pose for the camera. (Photo credit: Natasha Poonawalla/Instagram) Karan Johar and Natasha Poonawalla pose for the camera. (Photo credit: Natasha Poonawalla/Instagram)

Sidharth Malhotra poses for a photo at the bash (Photo credit: Natasha Poonawalla/Instagram) Sidharth Malhotra poses for a photo at the bash (Photo credit: Natasha Poonawalla/Instagram)

Karan Johar shared a photo with Sidharth Malhotra. (Photo credit: Karan Johar/Instagram) Karan Johar shared a photo with Sidharth Malhotra. (Photo credit: Karan Johar/Instagram)

Rhea Kapoor was also present at the party. (Photo credit: Natasha Poonawalla/Instagram)

