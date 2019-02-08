Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi celebrate second birthday with Misha and AbRam

Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi Johar turned two on Thursday, and the filmmaker hosted a party to celebrated the special day. Dressed in red and blue jerseys, the two kids looked excited as they cut their birthday cake with father Karan. Their grandmother Hiroo Johar accompanied them. Also present at the party was Yash and Roohi’s dear friend Taimur Ali Khan. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s daughter Misha Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam were also present at the do.

Like their many other photos, pictures from the birthday celebration went viral on social media. The young stars of Bollywood took over the internet as they played with dollhouses, toys and balloons. Actor Varun Dhawan also attended the birthday bash and was clicked as he played with Yash and Roohi.

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor shared a couple of videos from the party on her official Instagram handle. In the videos, Yash, Roohi, Misha and AbRam were seen enjoying a performance at the party.

Yash and Roohi got the blessings of many Bollywood celebrities on their special day. Neha Dhupia took to Instagram to wish the cute kids and also shared a photo with them. Manish Malhotra also wished them as he wrote, “The ultimate youngest posers Yash and Roohi Johar Happy Happy Birthday ♥️❣️♥️#uncle #neice #nephew #love.”

Karan Johar was blessed with twins Yash and Roohi through surrogacy on February 7, 2017. The 45-year-old Karan embraced fatherhood and announced to the world the arrival of his ‘pieces of heart’ as he wrote on social media, “I feel enormously blessed to be a parent to these pieces of my heart who were welcomed into this world with the help of the marvels of medical science.”