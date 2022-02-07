Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi turn 5, filmmaker calls them his ‘lifeline’

Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi turned 5 today. On the occasion, KJo shared a cute video of his kids and spoke about how they are his ‘everything’. Along with the video, he wrote a short note for Yash and Roohi in which he tagged them as his “lifeline” and “purpose”. “I thank the universe everyday for bringing them into our lives,” he wrote, adding that he cannot wait to spend the rest of his life “because I know they are with me”. As soon as he shared the video on his Instagram account, his friends and colleagues wished Yash and Roohi. “Just the cutest babies ever ♥♥,” Shweta Bachchan wrote. Ekta Kapoor called Yash and Roohi as her nephew and niece. She said the two are “so well brought up”.

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia also posted wishes for Yash and Roohi. Angad wrote, “Happy happy birthday to the angels both yash and roohi @karanjohar waheguru sukh rakhe!!! Chad di kala.” Mini Mathur sent a “squishy tight hug” for Yash, Roohi and their father Karan Johar.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora shared cute pictures of Yash and Roohi on their social media handles to wish them on their birthday. Celebrities such as Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Manish Malhotra, Seema Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, Dia Mirza, Dino Morea, Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar and Aditi Rao Hydari among others dropped birthday wishes and adorable comments on Karan Johar’s post.

Malaika Arora wished Yash and Roohi. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram) Malaika Arora wished Yash and Roohi. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared this picture of Roohi and Yash. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Yash and Roohi received wishes from Karan Johar’s fans too. “Happy Birthday to your most valuable gems. May they always be Happy, Healthy, Fortunate and Strong!” a comment read, while another fan wrote, “Big hug and God bless. Happy birthday to the loveliest. You are a fab dad and lucky to have them.”

Karan Johar welcomed Yash and Roohi in February 2017, and since then, the filmmaker has been treating fans to adorable photos and videos of his twins.

Karan is currently seen as one of the judges on Hunarbaaz, a Colors reality show. He co-judges the show with Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty. On the work front, KJo will resume shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He is also looking forward to the release of his production venture, The Fame Game, which stars Madhuri Dixit in the lead role.