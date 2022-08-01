Karan Johar thanks Dharmendra for being a part of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, actor says ‘will miss this unit’

Filmmaker Karan Johar announced the wrap of his upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani on Monday. Calling it a “talkie wrap”, he brought the curtain down on its shooting in the presence of the entire and cast and crew, including Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. Alia Bhatt, who’s away promoting Darlings, joined in through a video call.

The team cut a cake, as KJo thanked his team, especially Dharmendra for being part of its mega project. “We are blessed that he (Dharmendra) is in our movie,” Karan said in a video that the makers posted on social media.

As Dharmendra blessed the team, he shared the same video on his Instagram too. In the caption he wrote, “Dosto, Pyaari iss Production ke saath beete pyaare lamhe bahut yaad aayenge (I’ll miss the lovely time spent with everyone in this production).”

In another video, Ranveer Singh shared that he always wished to act in a Dharma movie. “Little did I know my first Dharma film would be directed by the man, the boss himself,” Ranveer said.

Alia Bhatt, who recently wrapped up her schedule of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, smiled on the video call. Karan Johar jokingly called it, “Virtual aur real ki prem kahani (A love story of virtual and real).”

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani brings together Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh after the 2019 film Gully Boy. It also marks Karan Johar feature film comeback as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Jaya Bachchan, and has TV actors Arjun Bijlani and Shraddha Arya in cameos. The film is slated to release next year.