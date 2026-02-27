After Janhvi Kapoor’s exit from Karan Johar’s talent agency, filmmaker says actors are ‘insecure, not loyal’: ‘Voh kisi ke nahi hain’

A few months ago, reports emerged that actor Janhvi Kapoor, whose career was previously being managed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Cornerstone Artist Agency (DCAA) changed her agency and moved to Collective Artist Network. Not just Janhvi, many actors, in the past, have changed agencies despite being with them for many years – like Ranveer Singh and Parineeti Chopra left YRF’s talent management agency. Actors are highly dependent on their agencies to bring them the best possible opportunities but in a business as competitive as this, actors aren’t loyal to anyone, as per Karan Johar.

In a recent interview with Sarthak Ahuja, Karan said that talent management is a “thankless job” as “nobody is really loyal.” He added, “Every two years, people are shifting from one agency to another because they are so insecure that they feel we are time bound. Nobody is loyal in this business, actors just keep hopping and skipping. So you put two years of your life into a talent and they suddenly move somewhere else and then they don’t like it there and they want to come back to you. This is a vicious circle.”