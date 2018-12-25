Karan Johar: Takht is the story of Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb

Filmmaker-host Karan Johar recently graced the finale episode of Neha Dhupia’s audio show No Filter Neha and talked at length about his upcoming directorial project Takht. The period drama features a stellar cast including the likes of Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor among others.

Advertising

“Takht is the most passionate piece of material that I think I will ever direct. I’m hugely passionate about it. I’m obsessed about the Mughal era ever since I can remember. That’s the one part of history that I was obsessed about in terms of its visual texture, its controversial content, the political betrayal, the love, the lust, the decadence, the debauchery, the madness, the violence, everything. That era is exotic and it’s gorgeous. It’s absolutely beautiful,” Karan said.

Revealing a bit about the story of Takht, Karan added, “It’s something that I’ve always chased and wanted to kind of put up there and finally when Sumit Roy, the writer, came to me with the story of Dara (Shikoh) and Aurangzeb, which is pretty much the first time I’m saying that what Takht is about. I think it is that part of history that I’m so passionate about. I can’t wait to get into the prep mode which I’ve already started off.”

KJo is excited about his film going on the floor in September 2019. He is also thrilled to be working with an ensemble cast in the historical drama. The filmmaker has planned to focus only on the film during its filming stage as he said, “I’ve told everybody in the office that when I start that film, just leave me alone. When I’m on the floors with Takht, I just want to do that and nothing else. When I will start filming in August-September next year, I will be lost to the world of Takht.”

Advertising

Karan Johar also had a special message for his twins, Yash and Roohi, during the episode. On being asked about the song he will like to dedicate to them, Karan sang “Channa Mereya” from the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with each line having a meaning of its own.

“Accha chalta hoon – I never want to leave them

Duaaon mein yaad rakhna – That’s when I go

Mere zikr ka zubaan pe swaad rakhna – Always think of me Yash and Roohi

Dil ke sandookon mein mere acche kaam rakhna – I hope there is enough work for them to remember me for

Chitthi taaron mein bhi mera tu salaam rakhna – I hope they always love me even when I’m gone

Andhera tera maine le liya, mera ujla sitaara tere naam kiya – I will always be watching you’ll,” said Karan.

Later he dedicated the title track of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil to the lovebirds of B-town Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.