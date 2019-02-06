Have you seen these videos of Karan Johar, Sushant Singh Rajput and Sushmita Sen?

Toggle Menu
Karan Johar, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sushmita Sen, Ekta Kapoor and Kriti Sanon shared videos on their social media accounts today.

Karan Johar shared a video with Gully Boy team.

While Karan Johar is back with his ‘Toodles’ video, Sushant Singh Rajput shared a clip of his film Sonchiriya. Scroll to see all videos.

Karan Johar posted this fun video with the caption, “Toodles to the amazing #gullyboy team!!!! @zoieakhtar @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh #toodles.”

“Hahaha :)) 😉🙏❤️🍻💥 Sonchiriya 1st March 2019 💥 @bhumipednekar @bajpayee.manoj @ranvirshorey #AshutoshRana #AbhishekChaubey #RonnieScrewvala @rsvpmovies @zeemusiccompany #Sonchiriya. Trailer link in my bio,” wrote Sushant Singh Rajput sharing the video on his social media account.

Sharing a video of her daughter, Sushmita Sen wrote, “❤️🎵 “This is gonna be the best day of my life” 👏😍 #thatsthespirit #waytolive Alisah, Renée, @rohmanshawl @aaradhikachopra @rukmandhawan @shivchopra1 & yours truly, sharing the magic😁❤️💃🏻 I love you guys!!! #precious #wednesdaymotivation #enjoyyyyy 🎵😄”

Ekta Kapoor teased the release of Puncch Beat and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain trailers.

“Ghatghat piya ja raha hai yeh #CocaCola! 🥤🥤 Lovin’ the 20 Million + sips, keep them coming. ❤,” read the caption of this video shared by Kriti Sanon.

