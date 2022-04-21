When Karan Johar had ‘loosies’ during Suraj Hua Maddham: ‘I went behind the biggest limestone statue, saw an army coming my way’

The song “Suraj Hua Maddham” from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham might be one of the best melodies shot in a Karan Johar film, but the memorable track had a rather strange story behind-the-scenes, definitely not anything the filmmaker would like to remember. Karan Johar was suffering from an upset stomach and had to bear a lot on the set.

Karan Johar, during his latest appearance on Social Media Star With Janice, spoke about the making of the blockbuster song. Karan, who was the special guest along with social media sensation Prajakta Koli, said the sequence in the video where lead pair Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are romancing at a location full of limestones, Karan had a tough time.

“The sequence in ‘Suraj Hua Maddham’ where Kajol is wearing a green saree, the location had 500 kilometers of just limestone statues, probably the most beautiful location I’ve ever seen. It was in Farafra, Egypt. But, I was having a bad time because I had loosies. There was no van in those days,” Karan said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

He further shared that he had to hide behind a limestone statue to do his business but he got caught by a foreign crew that was doing recce for their shooting. “I literally went behind the biggest limestone statue. It was so big, I thought I’ll be covered for life. But then I turned and saw an army coming my way with me facing backwards,” he added.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor and others.