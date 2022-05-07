Karan Johar starts shooting for Koffee with Karan Season 7: ‘And so it begins…’

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who announced earlier this week that a new season of the celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan is on its way, has started shooting for the show. Sharing an Instagram story on Saturday, Karan wrote ‘And so it begins…’ with the signature coffee mug from the show.

It is yet to be known who all will feature on Karan’s show but reports suggest that the first episode is being shot with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, who will soon be seen in Karan’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Earlier this week, Karan shocked his fans by sharing a note on social media announcing Koffee with Karan’s end. However, soon after, he shared a note declaring that the show will not be available on television anymore but only on Disney+ Hotstar.

He shared a note that read, “Koffee with Karan will not be returning…on TV! Because every great story needs a good twist, I’m delighted to announce that Season 7 of Koffee With Karan will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar!”

It has been rumoured that Karan’s show will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna as first time guests amongst other Bollywood celebrities.

Koffee with Karan first started airing in 2004 on Star World. The sixth season of the show ended in 2019.