Karan Johar’s star-studded 50th birthday bash: Aamir Khan attends with Kiran Rao, Ranbir Kapoor poses with Neetu Kapoor. See pictures

Karan Johar turned 50 on Wednesday and celebrated his birthday with the who’s who of Bollywood. The birthday bash was held at Yash Raj Films Studio in Mumbai. Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Sharma, Salman Khan, Gauri Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, Apoorva Mehta were among those who attended the party.

Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada attended Karan Johar's birthday bash.

Shweta Bachchan attended Karan Johar's birthday bash.

Tiger Shroff attended Karan Johar's birthday bash.

Karan Johar with Apoorva Mehta at the birthday bash.

Karan Johar at his bash

Actor Hrithik Roshan walked hand in hand with his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad for Karan’s party.

Aamir Khan attended the party with his ex-wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao.

Ranbir Kapoor posed for the paps with his mother Neetu Kapoor. Alia Bhatt was missing at the celebrations as she is shooting for her first international project — Heart of Stone — along with Gal Gadot.

Karan Johar received love from all quarters on his birthday. Alia Bhatt, who is working with him on the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, shared unseen photos of the filmmaker at her wedding and wrote, “To the most generous soul I know! .. to the man who is my father .. my best friend .. and my mentor!(displayed in these pictures respectively) HAPPY 50TH BIRTHDAY K! ✨✨✨✨I pray and wish for only love peace and joy in your life, you deserve it all and much much more for all the light and goodness you bring into peoples lives!!!I love you more than this Instagram post can ever handle.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and celebrity designer Gauri Khan took to Instagram to share throwback photos of herself and Karan. She captioned the photos, “Dearest Karan It’s the little things you do and say…that make you the person you are . . You listen and make everything right .Thank you for bringing so much love and laughter into all our lives . Best birthday wishes from my family to yours …love you.” Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a throwback photo and wrote an affectionate note, saying it was her ‘sweetheart’s birthday’.

Karan Johar rang in his 50th birthday at a party attended by Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Gauri Khan, Farah Khan and Manish Malhotra, among others. Photos from the intimate dinner party with a three-tier cake were shared on social media.

On the occasion of his birthday, Karan Johar penned a heartfelt note and also announced an action film. His film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi will release on February 10, 2023.