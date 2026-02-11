Karan Johar spent a ‘lot of money’ buying art, artist was later imprisoned: ‘They have no value now, can’t even sell’

Karan Johar bought expensive watches and paintings in the early 2000s.

Karan Johar regrets buying those paintings as the artist is now in jail and the artwork has no value now.

Karan Johar had previously shared that his father made fun of him for buying a Rs 5 lakh painting.

Just like the characters in his movies, Karan Johar lives an extravagant life, and in a recent interview, where he spoke in detail about his fashion, the filmmaker was asked about the purchases he regrets. Karan immediately remembers that he bought a lot of expensive and luxury watches during the 2000s but since he does not wear any watches, he gave them all away. He also recalled acquiring paintings of a certain artist and shared that those paintings lost their value when the artist was given a prison sentence.

Talking about the watch collection he once had, Karan shared with The Hollywood Reporter India, “All the watches I bought in the 2000s… I regret buying all of those. I don’t wear watches. I spent a lot of money and gave them away because I don’t wear watches. I regret all that.”