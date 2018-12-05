Karan Johar, Sophie Choudry and others celebrate Manish Malhotra’s birthday

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra turns a year older on Wednesday. He rang in the special day on Tuesday night with close friends Karan Johar, Sophie Choudry and Punit Malhotra among others at his home.

The designer shared photos and videos from his birthday celebrations on his Instagram account. Earlier on Tuesday, he was surprised with a birthday cake at his office.

In the videos, we see the designer cutting his birthday cake. Sophie arrived at the party with a bunch of balloons and a cake. She also shared a picture with Manish and wished him, “Happy Birthday to my most fave @manishmalhotra”. KJo hugged and wished dear friend Manish and was also seen clicking pictures at the party. In the video, the filmmaker shared on Instagram, he was heard singing the birthday song. The caption of the video read, “Happy Birthday Manish!!!!” with the heart emojis.

TV actor Karan Tacker, who was also present at Manish’s birthday bash, posted photos from the party.

On the work front, Manish is all set to enter the make-up industry as well. The designer has collaborated with premium European make-up brand MyGlamm to launch a new line. The collection is called Manish Malhotra Haute Couture Makeup.