scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 26, 2022

Karan Johar’s son Yash shares a review of his ‘personality’, calls him ‘boring’. Watch hilarious video

Filmmaker Karan Johar is the father of 5-year-old twins Yash and Roohi. He recently shared an adorable video of his son on Instagram.

karan joharKaran Johar shared an adorable video of his son Yash. (Photo: Karan JOhar/Instagram)

Filmmaker Karan Johar adores his five year old twins – son Yash and daughter Roohi – and often posts adorable videos with the children.  On Friday, he uploaded another cute video featuring his son Yash.

In the video, Yash looks very bored when Karan asks him what he is doing. His son innocently replies with “I am boring” to which Karan tries to correct him and say, “You mean to say that you are bored.” but the five-year-old tells his father instead, “No. You are boring me.” Karan signs off from the video in with his signature ‘Thanks’. He captioned the video as, “Review of my personality …”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

 

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor commented, “The cutest!” Her co-star and friend Bhavana Pandey dropped a few laughing emojis.

A few weeks ago, Karan had uploaded a video of Yash singing Student of the Year’s Disco Deewane. His daughter Roohi also joined her brother in singing and both of them broke into an impromptu dance. Karan tagged the music composers of SOTY and wrote, “This is the third version of #discodeewane ! Please take a note @vishaldadlani and @shekharravjiani !”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

 

Karan welcomed Roohi and Yash via surrogacy in 2017. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, he had opened up about not having a life partner and how having children was not to fill that void. “Just because you are not in a relationship doesn’t mean you should become a parent. You’ll know you want to be a parent when you’re emotionally ready. The two are not related at all. It’s not that mere zindagi mein pyaar nahi hai toh main bachche le aaunga (It’s not that because I don’t have love in my life, I should have kids).”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : National Suicide Prevent...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : National Suicide Prevent...
Delhi Confidential: A ‘night sky sanctuary’ in Ladakh, India&...Premium
Delhi Confidential: A ‘night sky sanctuary’ in Ladakh, India&...
For minority voters in Gujarat, more of same on offer; ‘no enthusiasm’ ab...Premium
For minority voters in Gujarat, more of same on offer; ‘no enthusiasm’ ab...
Constitution Day: A rare, enduring documentPremium
Constitution Day: A rare, enduring document

He added, “One cannot replace the other. The love you get from a romantic liaison is very different from the love you get as a parent. And they are very different forms of love. You have to be ready emotionally to be a parent. Because, a parent is a very selfless person.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-11-2022 at 05:19:32 pm
Next Story

Tripura Congress workers attacked by ‘BJP workers’ during rallies; 5 hurt

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

vikram gokhale
Vikram Gokhale (1945-2022): A look at the actor’s life and work
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close