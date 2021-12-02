Karan Johar’s son is a chef in the making, Shweta Bachchan calls him ‘cuteness’. Watch video

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s son Yash Johar has already started his artistic journey but unlike his father and grandfather, Yash has taken the route of cooking instead of making movies. Recently, Karan took to Instagram to share a video of Yash as he prepared a sandwich. In the video, Yash is delicately preparing the sandwich and narrating the steps to his virtual class.

Karan uploaded the video with the caption, “We have a chef in the house!!!! Chef Yash Johar! ❤.”

Bollywood celebrities couldn’t stop gushing over Yash’s outfit and talent. Farah Khan wrote, “He’s a cutie.. n eats gluten too😂.” Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan appreciated Yash’s liberal use of butter and wrote, “Who clearly loves butta 😮❤😍😂”

Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan commented, “Oh my goodness!!!! Cuteness & he can cook ♥.” And Sanjay Kapoor added his request for the next time Chef Yash makes his way to the kitchen, “Can he make pan fried noodles 🍜 👻❤.”

Neelam Kothari wrote, “How adorable” and Sophie Choudry mentioned, “Cutest chef I ever saw 👨🍳 ❤️”

Katrina Kaif, Karisma Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Neetu Kapoor among others dropped adorable emojis on the post.

Karan Johar is currently shooting his next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. The film is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023.