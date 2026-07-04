Karan Johar slams Alpha critics, calls Alia Bhatt’s stardom ‘undebatable’

Amid the criticism surrounding Alpha, filmmaker Karan Johar has come out in support of the film, praising Yash Raj Films, producer Aditya Chopra and his “godchild” Alia Bhatt for what he called her “undebatable” screen presence. With Alpha opening to over Rs 16 crore worldwide, Karan took to his Instagram Stories to congratulate the team and slam the negativity surrounding the film.

His note read, “When footfalls are a challenge, ALPHA takes a solid start! It emphasises many things… the audience is way above online negativity and they are the true warriors… the stardom and theatrical pull and unquestionable talent of Alia Bhatt and the impact of a big-screen spectacle is undebatable. YRF has continued to build franchises and create theatrical tentpole experiences that deserve our applause, not toxicity! So please relax and celebrate that cinemas are breathing! Go watch ALPHA and stop doom-scrolling.”