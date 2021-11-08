Karan Johar shares heartwarming note after being honoured with Padma Shri: ‘This is monumental, will be forever etched in my memory’

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday was honoured with the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award of India.

The elated director shared a note expressing how overwhelmed he was upon getting the award. Along with the short note, Karan had also posted a clip from the ceremony which took place in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“Today felt surreal! I am honoured and humbled that the prestigious Padma Shri Award was bestowed on me. I feel extremely fortunate to receive it from the hands of our honourable President Shri Ram Nath Kovind. This is a momumental day for me, my mother, my kids and my company, and will forever be etched in my memory. Thank you so much for all your wishes and the abundance of love!” read the filmmaker’s full caption.

Karan Johar’s friends from the film industry quickly commented with heart emojis on his post about receiving the Padma Shri. Among those who wished Karan included Tiger Shroff, Malaika Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Manish Malhotra, Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Navya Nanda among others.

Apart from Karan, other personalities from the entertainment field who got the Padma Shri honour were Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor, Adnan Sami and Suresh Wadekar.