Karan Johar shares fanboy moment with Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway ahead of The Devil Wears Prada 2 release: ‘My knees were trembling

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway are currently busy promoting their highly-anticipated film The Devil Wears Prada 2. During the film’s promotional tour in Tokyo, filmmaker Karan Johar had a fanboy moment as he met the two Oscar winners. Taking to social media, Johar shared that he was starstruck after meeting Streep and Hathaway.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the filmmker shared a carousel of pictures with the Hollywood stars and wrote, “This is not a caption. This is a confession. I am singularly obsessed and inspired by the unmatchable brilliance of Meryl Streep. In many ways she has been my guru in the art of acting & portraying characters across cinema!! I have watched The Devil Wears Prada no less than 47 times. I have quoted it at dinner tables, in edit suites and in board meetings (no kidding!) So when I tell you that standing next to HER & them today, I felt the ground shift, please believe me. I tried very hard to be calm and composed but here’s a another confession – my knees were RATTLING!”