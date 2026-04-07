Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Karan Johar shares fanboy moment with Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway ahead of The Devil Wears Prada 2 release: ‘My knees were trembling
In his latest Instagram post, filmmaker Karan Johar revealed his fanboy moment with The Devil Wears Prada 2 stars Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.
Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway are currently busy promoting their highly-anticipated film The Devil Wears Prada 2. During the film’s promotional tour in Tokyo, filmmaker Karan Johar had a fanboy moment as he met the two Oscar winners. Taking to social media, Johar shared that he was starstruck after meeting Streep and Hathaway.
Taking to his Instagram handle, the filmmker shared a carousel of pictures with the Hollywood stars and wrote, “This is not a caption. This is a confession. I am singularly obsessed and inspired by the unmatchable brilliance of Meryl Streep. In many ways she has been my guru in the art of acting & portraying characters across cinema!! I have watched The Devil Wears Prada no less than 47 times. I have quoted it at dinner tables, in edit suites and in board meetings (no kidding!) So when I tell you that standing next to HER & them today, I felt the ground shift, please believe me. I tried very hard to be calm and composed but here’s a another confession – my knees were RATTLING!”
ALSO READ | Karan Johar celebrates Homebound’s Best Film win at Chetak Screen Awards 2026: ‘A massive shoutout to the main man, Neeraj Ghaywan’
He added, “They were both so warm and welcoming. This image is going in my will. Stay tuned, there’s so much more…because I had a chat with the favourites of the season. OH and one more thing…that’s all.”
Several celebrities, including Ananya Panday and Neha Dhupia, reacted to his post in the comments section.
About The Devil Wears Prada 2
After The Devil Wears Prada (2006) became a cultural phenomenon, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna are reuniting for The Devil Wears Prada 2. Several new characters will also be introduced in the film, including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman will reprise their roles as Lily and Irv from the first movie. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to hit the theatres on May 1, 2026.