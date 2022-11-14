Karan Johar shares cute video of Roohi-Yash dancing and singing SOTY’s Disco Deewane, introduces song’s ‘third version’. Watch

The song “Disco Deewane” was first used in the film 1981 by Nazia Hassan and then remixed by Karan Johar for his directorial Student of the Year. On Sunday, the filmmaker gave a glimpse of the third version of the song. No, the song is not being picturised in a film. Instead, the filmmaker’s children Yash and Roohi danced and sang it in their own adorable, broken kid’s language.

KJo took to Instagram to share a video of his son Yash holding small disco balls in his hands. As he prodded him to continue singing, he obediently crooned it for the camera. Soon, his sister Roohi was seen joining him, and the pair confidently sang their own version, using a very different lyric and thereby adding their own touch to the disco number. The twins even did the hook step of the song, leaving their father rather impressed.

Sharing the video, Karan Johar tagged music composers Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani, who had remixed the song for SOTY. “This is the third version of #discodeewane! Please take note @vishaldadlani and @shekharravjiani!” KJo captioned the post.

Reacting to this, Vishal Dadlani, who had also voiced the recreated song replied, “Hahahahahaha, amazing!!! This is the very best one, if you ask me!”

Neetu Kapoor replied on the post with an “Awww,” while Neha Dhupia, Manish Malhotra and Preity Zinta dropped heart emojis. Dia Mirza also called the performance ‘best’ as Sophie Choudhry said they were the new “Nazia-Zoheb”. Actor-host Mini Malhotra seemed to be impressed by the new creation and Yash-Roohi’s lyrics as she wrote, “Mushilee aie haa.. PRICELESS ❤.”

Karan Johar welcomed Yash and Roohi in 2017, via surrogacy. While he named his son after his father, Roohi is derived from his mother’s name Hiroo.