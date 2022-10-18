scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Karan Johar shares cryptic post about hard work and easy money: ‘Mehnat raaston mein dhakke kha rahi hai…’

Filmmaker Karan Johar has infamously been linked with the nepotism tag, as his production house, Dharma, has launched many actors currently working in the industry.

karan joharKaran Johar shares a cryptic post. (Photo: Karan/Instagram)

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday night shared a couplet on his Instagram story which went, “Mehnat raaston mein dhakke kha rahi hai, aur kismat mehlon mein raj kar rahi hai” (The hardworking and the deserved are not getting their due, but the ones born with the silver spoon are enjoying their riches, unaware of the toil other people are putting in to get where they are). The filmmaker added a post script in the story which read, “Just heard it, wanted to share.”

The director sharing this post might seem a bit unusual and ironical, since Karan is not usually associated with shayaris, and also because he is infamously linked with the nepotism tag. His Dharma Productions has launched actors like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor.

Almost a week ago, the director had announced that he is quitting social media platform Twitter. The filmmaker suggested via his post that the platform’s negativity was the reason behind him saying farewell to Twitter. His post read at the time, “Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!”

On the work front, Karan’s production venture and Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra smashed ticket counters, and provided some relief to the Hindi film industry, which had been suffering from a dry spell, as far as box office was concerned. As per director Ayan Mukerji, the film earned over Rs 425 in gross worldwide earnings.

Karan is now looking forward to the release of his family entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead. Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra also star in pivotal roles.

