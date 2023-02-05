Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput fly to Jaisalmer to attend Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are preparing to tie the knot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on Monday, February 6. Ahead of the wedding festivities, their close friends Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput were spotted at the Mumbai airport. The couple, along with their families have already arrived at the Suryagarh Palace on Saturday. It seems like guests will be lining up from today for the functions.

Karan Johar was seen dressed in an all-black ensemble, as he stepped out of his car. Shahid Kapoor looked chic in his casual beige sweatshirt and white denim. He was also seen waving at the paparazzi at the airport. Mira Rajput Kapoor, complemented her husband, in her black sweater and white skirt. Along with them, Arti Shetty and producer Shabina Khan were also spotted at the airport, on their way to Jaisalmer. As per reports, Rohit Shetty will also attend the wedding.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani‘s wedding festivities will start from Sunday. The intimate wedding is set to take place at the royal hotel, which is billed as the ‘gateway to the Thar Desert’. As per information on its website, the luxury hotel offers suites and ‘havelis’ going up to Rs 110,500 per night.

Though the couple has refrained from talking to the media about their wedding, the groom’s brother Harshad Malhotra and mother Rimma Malhotra confirmed the wedding. At the Jaisalmer airport, while answering media queries, they mentioned how they were “excited” to welcome Kiara to the family.

On the work front, Kiara Advani will next be seen in a big-ticket film opposite Ram Charan, while Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Prime Video show Indian Police Force.