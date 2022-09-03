Seema Sajdeh blushes as Karan Johar tries to set her up with Badshah after Sohail Khan divorce

Bollywood’s very own matchmaker, Karan Johar is already manifesting relationships on the show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. In one of the episodes, he tried to ignite a spark between rapper Badshah and designer Seema Sajdeh by setting them up on a blind date at his home.

Seema was awestruck by Badshah when the rapper arrived on the scene. She said, “When Badshah walked in, I had a whole thing prepared of what I was going to say to him. But yes, I was struck as f**k.”

She then showed Badshah her new clothing collection and Badshah was keen on knowing the reason behind the change in her aesthetic. Karan hinted at Seema’s separation from Sohail Khan being the primary reason behind the change in her outlook.

Badshah was very impressed with Seema’s new clothing line and also asked her when he could pre-order it. He said, “I honestly think this is amazing.” Karan then shifted the topic to Seema’s love life and said, “The other thing we are also trying to find besides perspective, is also a man.” He went on to say that Seema is his new project.

Badshah gave her some advice, and said, “I would like it if you just follow your passion. And if anybody has the same vision they can join the party as well.” The episode also hinted at Seema taking Badshah as her plus-one to Bhavana Pandey and Chunky Panday’s vow renewal ceremony.

For the unversed, Seema and her ex husband Sohail Khan filed for divorce in May after being married for 24 years. Talking about this new phase in her life, Seema said on the show, “I know this is a new chapter in my life and I don’t know how it is going to be. It is actually very complicated.”

The new season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is currently streaming on Netflix. The show revolves around the lives of Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari and Seema.