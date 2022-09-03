scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Seema Sajdeh blushes as Karan Johar tries to set her up with Badshah after Sohail Khan divorce

Karan Johar made Seema Khan his 'project' and tried to set her up with Badshah on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Baadshah, Seema SajdehKaran Johar sets Seema Sajdeh on a date. (Photo: Seema Sajdeh, Baadshah/Instagram)

Bollywood’s very own matchmaker, Karan Johar is already manifesting relationships on the show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. In one of the episodes, he tried to ignite a spark between rapper Badshah and designer Seema Sajdeh by setting them up on a blind date at his home. 

Seema was awestruck by Badshah when the rapper arrived on the scene. She said, “When Badshah walked in, I had a whole thing prepared of what I was going to say to him. But yes, I was struck as f**k.”

She then showed Badshah her new clothing collection and Badshah was keen on knowing the reason behind the change in her aesthetic. Karan hinted at Seema’s separation from Sohail Khan being the primary reason behind the change in her outlook.

Badshah was very impressed with Seema’s new clothing line and also asked her when he could pre-order it. He said, “I honestly think this is amazing.” Karan then shifted the topic to Seema’s love life and said, “The other thing we are also trying to find besides perspective, is also a man.” He went on to say that Seema is his new project. 

Badshah gave her some advice, and said, “I would like it if you just follow your passion. And if anybody has the same vision they can join the party as well.” The episode also hinted at Seema taking Badshah as her plus-one to Bhavana Pandey and Chunky Panday’s vow renewal ceremony. 

For the unversed, Seema and her ex husband Sohail Khan filed for divorce in May after being married for 24 years. Talking about this new phase in her life, Seema said on the show, “I know this is a new chapter in my life and I don’t know how it is going to be. It is actually very complicated.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliantPremium
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliant
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...Premium
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...
A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ DayPremium
A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day

The new season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is currently streaming on Netflix. The show revolves around the lives of Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari and Seema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-09-2022 at 02:56:44 pm
Next Story

From Mamangam to Mahatma Gandhi: Why there is a call to protect relicts in Kerala’s Thirunavaya

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

'Appalled' by Sitharaman's 'unruly' conduct with Collector, says KTR

'Appalled' by Sitharaman's 'unruly' conduct with Collector, says KTR

Chinese apps case: ED raids Razorpay, Paytm, Cashfree

Chinese apps case: ED raids Razorpay, Paytm, Cashfree

India, Pak will keep an eye on the over rate during the Super 4 match. Here's why

India, Pak will keep an eye on the over rate during the Super 4 match. Here's why

Actor Nora Fatehi questioned for 7 hours in extortion case against conman Sukesh

Actor Nora Fatehi questioned for 7 hours in extortion case against conman Sukesh

Watch: Indian man racially abused in Poland, called ‘parasite', 'invader'

Watch: Indian man racially abused in Poland, called ‘parasite', 'invader'

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

NASA Artemis-1 mission launch at 11.47 pm today: Why are precise timeslots calculated for launch?

NASA Artemis-1 mission launch at 11.47 pm today: Why are precise timeslots calculated for launch?

Vikrant sails, push for 3rd aircraft carrier now

Vikrant sails, push for 3rd aircraft carrier now

Premium
‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad
Most Read

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad

Premium
Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

bipasha, karan photoshoot
Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu and her stunning photoshoot with husband Karan Singh Grover
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 03: Latest News
Advertisement