Karan Johar set for Met Gala debut, confirms Manish Malhotra

Karan Johar is all set to make his Met Gala debut on May 4, and the news has been confirmed by his close friend and celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. In a recent interview with Eyewitness News Morning, Manish spoke about the growing global acceptance of Indian fashion, which has been embraced by international icons like Rihanna, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and Zayn Malik.

Reflecting on his own Met Gala debut last year, Manish revealed that he will be styling Karan Johar for the prestigious event this time. “Last year was my first time, and it was an incredible experience—walking the red carpet and designing for Coco Jones and Natasha Poonawalla. This year, I’ll be designing for a very prominent director known for both his films and fashion—Karan Johar. He’s a close friend, and I’m excited to see what we bring to the red carpet. We also did some jewellery detailing for Rihanna last time, and there’s much more to come,” he said.