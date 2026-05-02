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Karan Johar set for Met Gala debut, confirms Manish Malhotra
Karan Johar is all set to make his Met Gala debut this year. Designer Manish Malhotra recently confirmed the same in an interview.
Karan Johar is all set to make his Met Gala debut on May 4, and the news has been confirmed by his close friend and celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. In a recent interview with Eyewitness News Morning, Manish spoke about the growing global acceptance of Indian fashion, which has been embraced by international icons like Rihanna, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and Zayn Malik.
Reflecting on his own Met Gala debut last year, Manish revealed that he will be styling Karan Johar for the prestigious event this time. “Last year was my first time, and it was an incredible experience—walking the red carpet and designing for Coco Jones and Natasha Poonawalla. This year, I’ll be designing for a very prominent director known for both his films and fashion—Karan Johar. He’s a close friend, and I’m excited to see what we bring to the red carpet. We also did some jewellery detailing for Rihanna last time, and there’s much more to come,” he said.
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Speaking about the evolution of Indian fashion on the global stage, Manish added, “For years, major international fashion houses relied on Indian embroidery, but now it’s finally taking centre stage. What’s truly rewarding is that Indian craftsmen are receiving the recognition they deserve. People are now interested in the story behind a garment—the hours of work and the craftsmanship involved. Fashion is no longer superficial; storytelling has become central to it.”
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He also reflected on his own journey in the industry. “I began as a costume designer for films, and as my work gained popularity, it naturally transitioned into a fashion brand. Starting with cinema and building a global label has been a fulfilling journey.”
Manish Malhotra made his Met Gala debut last year at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, wearing a custom-designed black blazer adorned with intricate gold embroidery that showcased Indian craftsmanship on a global platform. Celebs Natasha Poonawalla and Coco Jones also wore his designs.
The 2026 Met Gala will take place on Monday, May 4, celebrating the Costume Institute’s new exhibition, Costume Art, curated by Andrew Bolton, which explores the relationship between fashion and the human body.
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