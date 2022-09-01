scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Karan Johar ‘sent’ Shanaya Kapoor to talk to Tiger Shroff at his birthday bash, but she felt that she ‘bored him’

Filmmaker Karan Johar revealed that he tried to do 'matchmaking' between Shanaya Kapoor and Tiger Shroff at his 50th birthday bash.

Tiger Shroff Shanaya KapoorKaran Johar wanted Shanaya Kapoor to talk to Tiger Shroff (Photos: Instagram/ Tiger Shroff, Shanaya Kapoor)

Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash was one of the most star-studded, glamorous events in 2022 and saw most of Bollywood’s who’s-who in attendance. The celebrities had quite the blast, some of them partying till 5 am, as Kriti Sanon revealed on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan. However, Tiger Shroff was not one of those, and left within an hour of arrival. Moreover, KJo also said that he had ‘sent’ Shanaya Kapoor to talk to Tiger, but their conversation was punctuated by politeness and later Shanaya worried that she had bored Tiger.

Also Read |Karan Johar scandalised after Tiger Shroff says Rekha played Amitabh Bachchan’s mother: ‘She never…’

On Koffee With Karan, Karan said, “I tried to do matchmaking at my party and the next person who walked in was Shanaya Kapoor and I was like, ‘Talk to him’. Tiger and Shanaya were just standing on that bar stool and looking at each other and making some very polite conversation. After ten minutes, she came to me and said, ‘I think he’s really bored of me’.” Kriti looked at Tiger and asked, “Were you?” Tiger said, “No, no, I thought I was being very candid and cool. God, I feel so bad now.” He then added that Shanaya was ‘cool, chill and sorted’. Karan added that he was trying to get Tiger to stay at the party for more than half an hour and unfortunately was not successful. Kriti let out a gasp and said that she stayed till 5 am.

During the course of the conversation, Karan addressed the subject of their setbacks and failures as both Kriti and Tiger experienced disappointment with their films, Bachchan Pandey and Heropanti 2. When asked about starring in a commercial entertainer that ‘ticked all the boxes’ and still not performing, Kriti answered. “It doesn’t (confuse me). How a film does at the box office, is dependant on many factors. Some not-so-good films perform really well and sometimes a good film that would have done well in a different time and scenario, doesn’t do so well. I don’t take it so seriously. I have four more releases….”

On the work front, Kriti has several projects lined up including Shehzaada with Kartik Aaryan and Ganpath with Tiger Shroff.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...Premium
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loansPremium
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loans
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘crusader of peace’Premium
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘crusader of peace’
Electricity Amendment Bill 2022: A mixed bagPremium
Electricity Amendment Bill 2022: A mixed bag

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 10:19:31 am
Next Story

Markets fall in early trade amid weak global trends

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

UN rights office publishes Xinjiang report opposed by China

UN rights office publishes Xinjiang report opposed by China

Bihar: RJD's Kartik Kumar resigns as minister

Bihar: RJD's Kartik Kumar resigns as minister

Forced conversion to Christianity is on, need law: Akal Takht Jathedar

Forced conversion to Christianity is on, need law: Akal Takht Jathedar

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled
Only for Subscribers

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled

Premium
Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

Dobriyal's scene-stealing performance highlights entitlement of youth
Good Luck Jerry

Dobriyal's scene-stealing performance highlights entitlement of youth

UP govt to conduct survey of unrecognised madrassas across state

UP govt to conduct survey of unrecognised madrassas across state

Delhi Metro services delayed briefly due to 'passenger on track'

Delhi Metro services delayed briefly due to 'passenger on track'

Jacqueline knew of Sukesh’s criminal past, enjoyed proceeds of crime: ED

Jacqueline knew of Sukesh’s criminal past, enjoyed proceeds of crime: ED

'Never had difficulties meeting Sonia… had problems meeting the young man'
Azad speaks to Express

'Never had difficulties meeting Sonia… had problems meeting the young man'

Premium
Officials spar over user fee for Gujarat's Atal Bridge, days after PM inauguration

Officials spar over user fee for Gujarat's Atal Bridge, days after PM inauguration

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Sonali Bendre, Kapil Sharma, Kunal Kemmu welcome Bappa
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Sonali Bendre, Kapil Sharma, Kunal Kemmu welcome Bappa
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement