Karan Johar ‘sent’ Shanaya Kapoor to talk to Tiger Shroff at his birthday bash, but she felt that she ‘bored him’

Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash was one of the most star-studded, glamorous events in 2022 and saw most of Bollywood’s who’s-who in attendance. The celebrities had quite the blast, some of them partying till 5 am, as Kriti Sanon revealed on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan. However, Tiger Shroff was not one of those, and left within an hour of arrival. Moreover, KJo also said that he had ‘sent’ Shanaya Kapoor to talk to Tiger, but their conversation was punctuated by politeness and later Shanaya worried that she had bored Tiger.

On Koffee With Karan, Karan said, “I tried to do matchmaking at my party and the next person who walked in was Shanaya Kapoor and I was like, ‘Talk to him’. Tiger and Shanaya were just standing on that bar stool and looking at each other and making some very polite conversation. After ten minutes, she came to me and said, ‘I think he’s really bored of me’.” Kriti looked at Tiger and asked, “Were you?” Tiger said, “No, no, I thought I was being very candid and cool. God, I feel so bad now.” He then added that Shanaya was ‘cool, chill and sorted’. Karan added that he was trying to get Tiger to stay at the party for more than half an hour and unfortunately was not successful. Kriti let out a gasp and said that she stayed till 5 am.

During the course of the conversation, Karan addressed the subject of their setbacks and failures as both Kriti and Tiger experienced disappointment with their films, Bachchan Pandey and Heropanti 2. When asked about starring in a commercial entertainer that ‘ticked all the boxes’ and still not performing, Kriti answered. “It doesn’t (confuse me). How a film does at the box office, is dependant on many factors. Some not-so-good films perform really well and sometimes a good film that would have done well in a different time and scenario, doesn’t do so well. I don’t take it so seriously. I have four more releases….”

On the work front, Kriti has several projects lined up including Shehzaada with Kartik Aaryan and Ganpath with Tiger Shroff.