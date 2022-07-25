Karan Johar announces Screw Dheela with Tiger Shroff: ‘Solid punch of entertainment…’

July 25, 2022 10:44:37 am
Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday announced his next production venture Screw Dheela, starring Tiger Shroff in the lead role. Karan also shared a teaser of the film.
The teaser of the movie begins with Tiger getting punched repeatedly. He tries to explain that he’s just a PT teacher and that his assailants have gotten the wrong person. He’s shown a video of his girlfriend (whose face we cannot see) getting punched as well and he is motivated enough to beat up everyone around him.
Shashank Khaitan directorial Screw Dheela promises to be another trademark Tiger Shroff entertainer—with all the fighting and gore that his fans enjoy heartily. At the end of the video, a nervous thug asks, “Who are you?”
Karan Johar shared the teaser of Screw Dheela with the caption, “Arriving with a solid punch of entertainment, super excited to present Tiger Shroff in #ScrewDheela, directed by Shashank Khaitan in an all new world of action!!!”
Subscriber Only Stories
Fans flooded the comments section of the video with messages, saying that they couldn’t wait to see what Tiger Shroff will do next. One fan wrote that director Shashank Khaitan, who helmed hits like Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, would ‘bring the best’ out of the actor.
Tiger Shroff was last seen in Heropanti 2.
-
-
