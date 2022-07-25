scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

Karan Johar announces Screw Dheela with Tiger Shroff: ‘Solid punch of entertainment…’

Karan Johar shares the teaser of Screw Dheela, starring Tiger Shroff in the lead role. The film will be directed by Shashank Khaitan.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 25, 2022 10:44:37 am
Tiger ShroffTiger Shroff in Screw Dheela. (Photo: Instagram/Karan Johar)

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday announced his next production venture Screw Dheela, starring Tiger Shroff in the lead role. Karan also shared a teaser of the film.

The teaser of the movie begins with Tiger getting punched repeatedly. He tries to explain that he’s just a PT teacher and that his assailants have gotten the wrong person. He’s shown a video of his girlfriend (whose face we cannot see) getting punched as well and he is motivated enough to beat up everyone around him.

Shashank Khaitan directorial Screw Dheela promises to be another trademark Tiger Shroff entertainer—with all the fighting and gore that his fans enjoy heartily. At the end of the video, a nervous thug asks, “Who are you?”

Also Read |Tiger Shroff ‘shows off’ after ‘greatest action hero’ Amitabh Bachchan copies his flexible kick: ‘In the hope of getting a small percentage of likes’

Karan Johar shared the teaser of Screw Dheela with the caption, “Arriving with a solid punch of entertainment, super excited to present Tiger Shroff in #ScrewDheela, directed by Shashank Khaitan in an all new world of action!!!”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...Premium
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...
Hit by Covid, small & micro units wait for Rs 8.7 lakh crore in pend...Premium
Hit by Covid, small & micro units wait for Rs 8.7 lakh crore in pend...
Chhattisgarh: Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudgePremium
Chhattisgarh: Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge

Fans flooded the comments section of the video with messages, saying that they couldn’t wait to see what Tiger Shroff will do next. One fan wrote that director Shashank Khaitan, who helmed hits like Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, would ‘bring the best’ out of the actor.

Tiger Shroff was last seen in Heropanti 2.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Revolt this time aimed at finishing off Sena: Uddhav Thackeray

Revolt this time aimed at finishing off Sena: Uddhav Thackeray

What is heteropessimism, and are you suffering from it?
Explained

What is heteropessimism, and are you suffering from it?

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services

Premium
Cracks in Meghalaya ruling alliance after raid at BJP leader's house

Cracks in Meghalaya ruling alliance after raid at BJP leader's house

Sergey Brin ordered sale of Musk investments after affair: Report

Sergey Brin ordered sale of Musk investments after affair: Report

Days ahead of Commonwealth Games, another Indian athlete fails dope test

Days ahead of Commonwealth Games, another Indian athlete fails dope test

Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge
Chhattisgarh

Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge

Premium
Drinking water to flow in Mumbai’s heritage fountains again

Drinking water to flow in Mumbai’s heritage fountains again

All seven seen in video arrested, says Police
Lulu Namaz Row

All seven seen in video arrested, says Police

Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence
Explained

Inside the minds of bees, and what we can learn from their intelligence

Premium
Kerala: Congress decides to bring back UDF ex-allies

Kerala: Congress decides to bring back UDF ex-allies

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Rajinikanth, Mouni Roy, Arjun Kapoor: 9 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement