Karan Johar says negative people within Bollywood wanted Brahmastra to fail: ‘You can be critical but negative is not good’

Filmmaker Karan Johar finally breathed a sigh of relief after his production Brahmastra, opened to a positive response at the box office. The film has now collected over Rs 425 crore worldwide, which ended the dry spell at the Hindi box office. However, there were certain reports suggesting that the film’s budget was Rs 410 cr excluding the print and publicity expenses. Karan has said that this entire budget is allocated to all three film of the trilogy and not just to the first part Brahmastra.

Brahmastra Part One Shiva, directed by Ayan Mukerji, tells the story of a young man, who possesses divine powers that can save the world from the forces of dark. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, along with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal characters.

The filmmaker in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, said that financial success will only happen when all three films are made. He said, “It’s a three-film budget. There are three films. So, it cannot be allocated to just one film. There are a lot of assets and properties that were created that will move to film 2 and then to film 3. So, the film, eventually, I would like to believe, eventually when all 3 films are made, that it will be a big monetary success for all of us.”

He also spoke about facing negativity about the film from his own fraternity. “While I have no problems with everyone’s opinions, I sometimes feel sad, because within the industry we have some people, who are working for the industry and are with the industry for year. You can be critical but being negative is not nice.

“Sometimes, some people push that from being critical to being negative. Sometime I feel we are all part of the same industry, so don’t you want this film to work… Sometimes people within the industry, who call themselves members of the media also, celebrate ruination of a film. I feel that is never a good thing,” the director said without taking any names.

Karan said at the FICCI Frames Fast Track 2022 event, “We were not looking at numbers of figures. We wanted people to accept this world because there is so much more to come. The numbers are very important, but to us, the most important thing is that we get to make part 2 and part 3. When we knew we were home for those important decisions for Brahmastra, that was it. You only make part 2 when part 1 gets love and accepted and that’s what has happened.”

He added, “The budget has not been broken down into film 1, film 2 or film 3. It is for the entire trilogy. Secondly, we were just looking for the initial acceptance of this universe and it happened to us on day 1, when we got the acceptance.”

The second part of the trilogy has been titled Brahmastra Part Two Dev. The lead cast of the film is yet to be decided. However, Ayas had earlier shared that he aims at releasing the second part by the end of 2025.