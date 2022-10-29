Karan Johar says KGF star Yash not approached for Brahmastra Part Two Dev, calls the reports ‘rubbish’

Ever since the announcement of Brahmastra Part Two: Dev, fans have been speculating as to who could be cast in the role of the antagonist of the trilogy. In the first film, the audience was just shown glimpses of Dev, but his face was not revealed. The character is the father of Ranbir Kapoor’s Shiva, and is said to hold the key to the film’s universe.

Earlier, there were reports that Ranveer Singh or Hrithik Roshan might be cast in the role, but it was recently reported that KGF star Yash has been offered the film. But, producer Karan Johar has denied the speculation that Yash has been approached for the film. In a chat with ETimes, Karan called the reports “rubbish” and said that they “haven’t approached anyone.”

The characters of Dev and Amrita were introduced in the first film as Shiva’s parents. Deepika Padukone had a blink-and miss appearance as Amrita, however, her appearance remained uncredited.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva focused on Shiva, a DJ who discovers that he must protect the world from the forces of evil, by using an ancient power that he had been bestowed with. It was implied at the end of the film that the villainous Dev has come back to life and regained his powers.

Also starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy, Brahmastra was released in theatres in September. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on November 4.