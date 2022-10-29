scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

Karan Johar says KGF star Yash not approached for Brahmastra Part Two Dev, calls the reports ‘rubbish’

Brahmastra producer Karan Johar denied reports suggesting that KGF star Yash has been approached for the role of Dev in the film's sequel.

yash, kgf 2Reports suggested that Yash would be cast Dev, but Karan Johar has rejected the rumours.

Ever since the announcement of Brahmastra Part Two: Dev, fans have been speculating as to who could be cast in the role of the antagonist of the trilogy. In the first film, the audience was just shown glimpses of Dev, but his face was not revealed. The character is the father of Ranbir Kapoor’s Shiva, and is said to hold the key to the film’s universe.

Earlier, there were reports that Ranveer Singh or Hrithik Roshan might be cast in the role, but it was recently reported that KGF star Yash has been offered the film. But, producer Karan Johar has denied the speculation that Yash has been approached for the film. In a chat with ETimes, Karan called the reports “rubbish” and said that they “haven’t approached anyone.”

The characters of Dev and Amrita were introduced in the first film as Shiva’s parents. Deepika Padukone had a blink-and miss appearance as Amrita, however, her appearance remained uncredited.

Also Read |Amitabh Bachchan had a condition before marrying Jaya Bachchan: ‘Definitely don’t want a wife who will work 9-5’

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva focused on Shiva, a DJ who discovers that he must protect the world from the forces of evil, by using an ancient power that he had been bestowed with. It was implied at the end of the film that the villainous Dev has come back to life and regained his powers.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What is anti-Semitism and why is it finding a new voice across the globe?Premium
What is anti-Semitism and why is it finding a new voice across the globe?
Why the boys didn’t play well? Hyper critical analysts, death of de...Premium
Why the boys didn’t play well? Hyper critical analysts, death of de...
Experts Explain: How not to deal with ChinaPremium
Experts Explain: How not to deal with China
Why spectrum needs a change in approachPremium
Why spectrum needs a change in approach

Also starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy, Brahmastra was released in theatres in September. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on November 4.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-10-2022 at 01:54:33 pm
Next Story

Top climate stories of this week: Just Stop Oil activists criticised for protests as oil companies make record profits

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

SUHANA
Suhana Khan rocks in a saree, mom Gauri Khan drapes it for her
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 29: Latest News
Advertisement