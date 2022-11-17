Karan Johar says Kajol’s ‘biggest’ crush was Akshay Kumar

B-town’s best pals Karan Johar and Kajol have often talked about their decades-old friendship. But this time, Karan spilled some beans about Kajol’s biggest crush aside from Ajay Devgn and said that she had a huge crush on Akshay Kumar.

Kajol will grace the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and play some fun games with Karan. When host Maniesh Paul asks about Kajol’s crush in Bollywood aside from Ajay, Karan says, “She had a big crush on Akshay Kumar.”

Karan Johar had previously recalled the moment he first met Kajol. Karan revealed that their friendship began when they banded together to look for Akshay Kumar at the premiere of the film Henna.

On the show The Kapil Sharma Show, Karan had said, “Poorey premire mein woh Akshay Kumar ko dhoondh rahi thi aur main unka sahara ban gaya. Secretly, main bhi shayad Akshay Kumar ko dhoondh raha tha. Hum chal pade; Akshay Kumar toh nahin mile, hum ek doosre ko mil gaye (She was searching for Akshay the whole time and I also joined the search. Maybe, secretly even I was searching for Akshay Kumar. We did not find Akshay, but we found each other).”

In the fun segment on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Kajol will also reveal what would be Karan Johar’s alternate profession if he were not a director. The actor will say that Karan would end up being a choreographer.

Kajol and Karan had a fallout in 2016 when Karan’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay clashed at the box office. The filmmaker had revealed in his autobiography that he does not share a relationship with Kajol anymore. He had said, “I wouldn’t like to give her a piece of myself to her at all because she’s killed every bit of emotion I had for her for 25 years. I don’t think she deserves me. I feel nothing for her anymore.”

However, the duo reconciled in 2017 and Kajol also attended Karan’s birthday bash that year. Karan had told PTI, “Kajol is, has always been and will always remain more than special to me, for the time to come. Always.”