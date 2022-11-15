Karan Johar says he is ‘messed up’ when it comes to relationships: ‘I’m the first one to run out…’

Filmmaker Karan Johar admitted in a recent interview that he was ‘messed up’ when it came to relationships and love. Talking to Twinkle Khanna on Tweak India, he said that he had fallen into the pattern of pursuing people who did not reciprocate his feelings, and despite therapy, he hasn’t been able to solve this problem.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director said that he feels accountable only to his mother and children now, and doesn’t want to ‘bring in anyone’ ever. “I’m never saying never, but I have never been in a solid relationship in all my 50 years. There have been fleeting instances that I felt could have been a relationship, but it never fructified. I am the first one to run out. I also feel like I am really messed up in that department.”

He added that he falls for people who are not really into him. “The moment someone is really into me, I take the first flight out. It’s a big problem. I’ve spoken to therapists and psychologists and I’ve been in sessions about why am I this person who doesn’t want love in his life. The moment the love becomes intense, I start feeling caged… like I need to exit from this zone. The moment when I don’t have that love, I start chasing it.” He said that he was very awkward with the expression of love, and said that a lot of his childhood issues have impacted him as an adult.

Karan had earlier briefly referred to his relationship on Koffee with Karan, and said that Varun Dhawan had helped him through a difficult time. However, he did not reveal the name of the person or give more hints about his relationship.

On the work front, Karan is returning to the director’s chair with his film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. He also announced a new action film on his birthday.