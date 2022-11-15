Karan Johar reveals he has ‘still not accepted’ his body, says that’s why he wears oversized clothes

Many of us suffer from insecurities regarding our physique, including celebrities. Filmmaker Karan Johar is one of them, and he has time and again addressed the issue of body shaming in various interviews. In a recent chat with his friend, writer and former actor Twinkle Khanna, Karan got candid about his experiences with body shaming, and how far he has come in his journey.

Karan shared that though it has been years since he was first teased for being on the heavier side, he has not gotten over it yet. He said, “I haven’t still accepted it, that is why I have a big problem with fitted clothes because even if there’s a small roll, my mind will immediately go to that. I still look all around me when I enter the room. Now I have made it a thing where I wear these oversized clothes, but I actually can’t bear any tight thing, a t-shirt, shirt bothers me to no end. I don’t believe I have a waist line or physique for it.”

Also Read | The underappreciated honesty of Karan Johar

“That’s where the fashion and bling came in, to make me feel good about myself. When I am changing my t-shirt, I am still worried, like who is looking. More than the weight, the word pansy bothered me, that was not my identity and that was what it had become,” the director-producer added.

Karan Johar often takes to social media to share photos of himself dressed in blingy and dramatic outfits, and has admitted his love for clothes and fashion on numerous occasions.

On the work front, the filmmaker is looking forward to the release of his upcoming family entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead. The film releases next April.