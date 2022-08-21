Karan Johar says he can’t believe ‘Sonam is a mother’: ‘Anil Kapoor won’t like being called nana’

Sonam Kapoor welcomed her baby boy with husband Anand Ahuja on Saturday. As Neetu Kapoor and Farah Khan spilled the beans about the arrival of the boy, congratulatory messages were all over social media for the couple. While Karan Johar did not make a social media post, as he chatted with his followers via an Instagram live session, he spoke about Sonam’s baby, and took the chance to congratulate the family.
The filmmaker congratulated the new parents and grandparents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, also mentioning Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani. On a witty note, he added, “I can’t believe Sonam is a mother now. I don’t think Anil will like being called a nana (grandfather) because he is jawaan as hell.”
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced their big news via a social media post that read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed.”
View this post on Instagram
The couple tied the knot on May 8, 2018 in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March, earlier this year, they announced that they are expecting their first child by sharing photos from their maternity shoot. Sonam and Anand also visited Italy for their babymoon before the arrival of their little one.
Subscriber Only Stories
On the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor in 2019. She will be next seen in Shome Makhija’s thriller Blind that also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in pivotal roles.
House of the Dragon: How does Game of Thrones connect to new show? All you need to know about the Targaryen family history
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Saif Ali Khan said he could not 'imagine the impact' of his divorce with Amrita Singh on kids Sara, Ibrahim: 'I just pray...'
Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’
At residences and offices of those named in CBI FIR, locked doors and absent owners
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
House of the Dragon: How does Game of Thrones connect to new show? All you need to know about the Targaryen family history
PM Modi should work with states to strengthen economy: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Sunday Zodiac: Signs that are more likely to suffer from anxiety
Tsitsipas downs Medvedev to set up Coric clash in Cincinnati final
Yet to establish caste angle: Rajasthan child rights panel member on Jalore Dalit boy’s death
Indo-Pak drama: India vs Pakistan in last five Asia Cups
Ligue 1: 10-man Marseille edge past Nantes 2-1
Delhi News Live Updates: CBI prepares more summons in excise policy probe, EOW likely to close enquiry
Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: 10 officers from ATS, three from CID to probe Pansare murder case, Govt tells HC
To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, but other stakeholders differ
Serie A: Romelu Lukaku stars in Inter Milan’s 3-0 win over Spezia
Kumud Mishra on ‘that’ caste sequence from Article 15: ‘No one is more racist than us…’| Scene Stealer