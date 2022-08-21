Karan Johar says he can’t believe ‘Sonam is a mother’: ‘Anil Kapoor won’t like being called nana’

Sonam Kapoor welcomed her baby boy with husband Anand Ahuja on Saturday. As Neetu Kapoor and Farah Khan spilled the beans about the arrival of the boy, congratulatory messages were all over social media for the couple. While Karan Johar did not make a social media post, as he chatted with his followers via an Instagram live session, he spoke about Sonam’s baby, and took the chance to congratulate the family.

The filmmaker congratulated the new parents and grandparents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, also mentioning Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani. On a witty note, he added, “I can’t believe Sonam is a mother now. I don’t think Anil will like being called a nana (grandfather) because he is jawaan as hell.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced their big news via a social media post that read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed.”

The couple tied the knot on May 8, 2018 in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March, earlier this year, they announced that they are expecting their first child by sharing photos from their maternity shoot. Sonam and Anand also visited Italy for their babymoon before the arrival of their little one.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor in 2019. She will be next seen in Shome Makhija’s thriller Blind that also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in pivotal roles.