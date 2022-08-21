scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 21, 2022

Karan Johar says he can’t believe ‘Sonam is a mother’: ‘Anil Kapoor won’t like being called nana’

As Sonam Kapoor welcomed her first child with Anand Ahuja, Karan Johar had a witty observation to make about 'nana' Anil Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor was blessed with a baby boy on Saturday. (Photo: Karan Johar, Sonam/Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor welcomed her baby boy with husband Anand Ahuja on Saturday. As Neetu Kapoor and Farah Khan spilled the beans about the arrival of the boy, congratulatory messages were all over social media for the couple. While Karan Johar did not make a social media post, as he chatted with his followers via an Instagram live session, he spoke about Sonam’s baby, and took the chance to congratulate the family.

The filmmaker congratulated the new parents and grandparents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, also mentioning Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani. On a witty note, he added, “I can’t believe Sonam is a mother now. I don’t think Anil will like being called a nana (grandfather) because he is jawaan as hell.”

Also Read |Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy: ‘Our lives are forever changed’

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced their big news via a social media post that read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

 

The couple tied the knot on May 8, 2018 in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March, earlier this year, they announced that they are expecting their first child by sharing photos from their maternity shoot. Sonam and Anand also visited Italy for their babymoon before the arrival of their little one.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highwayPremium
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway
Movie halls, popcorn & The EndPremium
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last weekPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
The Story of a Reclusive Dancer: Roshan Kumari, who once lit up the world...Premium
The Story of a Reclusive Dancer: Roshan Kumari, who once lit up the world...
Explained |Explained: Sonam Kapoor has a baby, film is coming up soon — a short history of Bollywood’s leading ladies and maternity

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor in 2019. She will be next seen in Shome Makhija’s thriller Blind that also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in pivotal roles.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-08-2022 at 09:14:58 am
Next Story

House of the Dragon: How does Game of Thrones connect to new show? All you need to know about the Targaryen family history

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

When Saif Ali Khan said he could not 'imagine the impact' of his divorce with Amrita Singh on kids Sara, Ibrahim: 'I just pray...'

2

Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’

3

Want 'permanent peace' with India; war never an option to resolve Kashmir issue: Pak PM Sharif

4

As 'Boycott Liger' trends, Vijay Deverakonda tweets a cryptic post: 'Let's fight'

5

Death toll in Himachal downpour rises to 21, railway bridge collapses

Featured Stories

Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week
Explained: The noise pollution rules of Chandigarh and how they are skirted
Explained: The noise pollution rules of Chandigarh and how they are skirted
The case against buying Casemiro: Why the midfielder isn’t an answer to M...
The case against buying Casemiro: Why the midfielder isn’t an answer to M...
After bypoll no-show, Akhilesh to visit Azamgarh to meet jailed Ramakant
After bypoll no-show, Akhilesh to visit Azamgarh to meet jailed Ramakant
It's game on in crucial Telangana bypoll: KCR holds meeting, Amit Shah fo...
It's game on in crucial Telangana bypoll: KCR holds meeting, Amit Shah fo...
At residences and offices of those named in CBI FIR, locked doors and absent owners
Delhi excise probe

At residences and offices of those named in CBI FIR, locked doors and absent owners

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

Premium
Paralympic champ breaks 4th world record in year: 'sometimes pain is like a stab to the stump'

Paralympic champ breaks 4th world record in year: 'sometimes pain is like a stab to the stump'

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, other stakeholders differ

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, other stakeholders differ

We have killed 5, says ex-BJP Rajasthan MLA, booked

We have killed 5, says ex-BJP Rajasthan MLA, booked

Haryana man kills self over 'delay' in visa for Canada

Haryana man kills self over 'delay' in visa for Canada

Why Casemiro isn’t an answer to Man United’s troubles
Explained

Why Casemiro isn’t an answer to Man United’s troubles

How India has always distributed revdis as an act of benevolence and inclusivity

How India has always distributed revdis as an act of benevolence and inclusivity

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain sassy Goa vacation
Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain’s sassy Goa vacation
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 21: Latest News
Advertisement