Karan Johar says Dharma Productions doesn’t get credit for making ‘different’ films, shares was surprised with Govinda Naam Mera’s script

A good story gets Karan Johar excited, but the filmmaker laments he “rarely” gets an inventive script because most people come with a perception of what they think his banner Dharma Productions will greenlit.

At the trailer launch of his upcoming production Govinda Naam Mera, Johar said he is constantly asked if he is doing anything new as a filmmaker, despite a wide range of films from his banner.

“Anything new rarely comes to me because everyone has a perception of what we make. No matter how much we have broken that myth with our films, every time we have made a different film, we have to scream from the rooftops that we have made a different film. We don’t get that credit at all,” he added.

Drawing a parallel between the VFX-heavy spectacle Brahmastra and his acclaimed mid-sized production Kapoor and Sons, Karan Johar said his banner has made varied films.

“While I directed Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, I also directed My Name is Khan but (even then) I’m also asked, ‘Aap kuch alag kab karoge? (When will you do something different?)’ Now what more different can we do?”

“This (Govinda Mera Naam) is a very different film and we are very proud of it. I’m always looking for a good story and when that comes on my table, I get excited,” he added.

Jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions, Govinda Naam Mera will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 16. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

Karan Johar said when he was pitched the script of Govinda Naam Mera by director Shashank Khaitan, he was taken aback as the filmmaker, known for movies like Dhadak, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, had never dabbled in the genre of comedy thriller.

“It’s delightful when something like this comes, especially from a filmmaker like Shashank Khaitan, whose repertoire of work has been totally different from the tone of this film. It speaks volumes of his versatility.

“I was like, ‘Shashank, when did you write this? You can tell me if you’ve lifted this from somewhere, some world cinema, or some other language film, please tell me now or there would be legal problems.’ He said, ‘No no, this is absolutely original.’ I took a beat and thought, ‘My God, such a good storyteller, showing such versatility,'” the filmmaker said.

Govinda Naam Mera explores the life of Govinda Waghmare (Vicky Kaushal), a struggling choreographer, wedged between his marriage with Gauri (Bhumi Pednekar) and love for his girlfriend, Suku, played by Kiara Advani.