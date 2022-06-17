Karan Johar says Bollywood would’ve been ‘lynched’ had it made KGF Chapter 2: ‘We are not given any kind of leeway’

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently spoke about the rough patch that the Hindi film industry is currently experiencing commercially. In 2022, only three Bollywood movies have succeeded at the box office, with south Indian films dubbed in Hindi sharing the spoils. Karan speculated that this is because Hindi filmmakers lack the ‘conviction’ that south Indian directors have.

In an interview with Film Companion, Karan said that films like KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR, which have earned over Rs 1,100 crore worldwide, have a clarity of vision that isn’t there in Hindi films, which are trying to be too many things at once. In the same breath, he also said that were Bollywood to make KGF 2, the film would’ve been panned.

The second installment of director Prashant Neel’s gangster saga not only broke box office records–the film made more than Rs 400 crore in the Hindi belt alone–but also received largely positive reviews. Karan said, “When I read the reviews of KGF, I’m like if we made this, we would be lynched. But here, everybody is like ‘Oh it was a celebration, a party’ and it was. I loved it. I loved it with all my heart. But I feel hum yeh banaate toh? (What if we had made this?)”

He added, “It’s working both ways. I feel we are also not given any kind of leeway and then we are trying to be somebody else. So, we are all over the place. We are living a dual existence and we have to stop.”

In the interview, Karan Johar also said that he now intends to direct more films in the next decade of his life, after having made just two features in the previous one. He is currently shooting his first movie since 2016’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Karan’s next production venture is Jugjugg Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The film will be released in theatres on June 24.